Man Charged To Court Over Property Thefts, Damages

On Friday, a 29-year-old man, Joseph Nsonson, appeared before a Magistrates’ Court in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State after he was accused of willfully damaging armoured cable and laboratory equipment in a corporation.

Nsonson, whose address was not disclosed, is charged with conspiracy, malicious damage to premises valued at N18 million, and stealing, all of which he has pled not guilty to.

The prosecutor for the police, SP Friday Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant and others who are still at large committed the crimes between August 24 and December 15, 2023, at 5:00 a.m. at Hugay Laboratory in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

Ekundayo stated that the defendant, together with others at large, damaged laboratory equipment and armoured cable, both of which were valued at N10,000,000.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant also took an aluminium casement window frame, three air conditioners, four heavy-duty truck batteries, and solar panels for N8,000,000.

According to the prosecutor, the offences violated sections 411, 311, and 287 of the Lagos State Criminal Law of 2015.

Mrs Olumide Fusika, the Magistrate, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2,000,000 with two sureties in the same amount.

Meanwhile, Fusika adjourned the case until January 18 for further mention.