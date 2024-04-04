Man Charged To Court For Alleged Stealing Of N2.1m

An Ikorodu Magistrate Court in Lagos State on Thursday, remanded one Isikalu Oluwaseun, ’35,’ for the alleged theft of N2,100,000.

The defendant, Oluwaseun entered a not guilty plea to three counts of conspiracy, theft, and obtaining by false pretense.

New Telegraph gathered that the defendant committed the charges on March 10 at the Ikorodu Grammar School Area of the state.

The prosecutor, Inspector Adegeshin Famuyiwa told the court that the complainant, Mrs Gift Enuekaonye, had received a two-bedroom apartment from the defendant under false pretenses.

He claimed that the crimes violated Sections 411, 314, and 287 of the Lagos State 2015 Criminal Law.

The defendant was given N200,000 bail with two sureties in an equivalent amount by Magistrate A. O. Ogbe.

Ogbe however adjourned the case till May 16, for hearing.