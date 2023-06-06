Man Caught With Stolen Tricycle In Yola

A 25-year-old man identified as Sulaiman Auwal has been caught with a stolen tricycle, better known as Keke Napep in Yola, Anambra State capital.

New Telegraph gathered that Auwal reportedly stole one of the tricycles last Friday at the main shopping complex in Jimeta, a community not more than four or five kilometres away from the Jimeta district of Yola, and was using it to carry passengers.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Command said he was arrested after he was seen with it.

According to the command, the operatives of the command picked him and he confessed to the crime.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the Police Public Relations Officer said he confessed that he made away with the tricycle belonging to one Abubakar Usman, at the Juma’at Mosque in the Jimeta Ultra Modern Market.

The police established that Auwal, who joined other people to offer the Jumat prayers at the Mosque, hurriedly completed his prayer and rushed to where tricycles were packed and stole one.

He told the police that he was using it for commercial purposes around Jambutu when he was arrested.

He said that in the few days that he had possession of the vehicle, he was paying N100 daily to a local security man to guard the tricycle from being stolen.

Nguroje has assured that Auwal is in police custody and that the state Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, had ordered that the suspect be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.