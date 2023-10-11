Man Caught Burying Younger Brother Alive In Kogi

A 17-year-old boy identified as Goodness Oshodi has been caught burying his younger brother, Friday Oshodi, alive in Kogi State.

New Telegraph gathered that Oshodi accused his younger brother, Friday Oshodi of stealing N1,000 prior to the incident that occured at Apamsede, a suburb of Lokoja, the State capital on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the development, Apamsede have indicated that Friday had a history of theft, and in an attempt to address this issue, their mother instructed Goodness, his elder brother, to discipline him.

It was revealed that Goodness was apprehended in the act by vigilante members in the vicinity, who unearthed Friday while he was still alive. The vigilantes promptly reported the incident to the police.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP. William Ovie Aya, has confirmed the incident, stating that the police have arrested Goodness. He also mentioned that the command has initiated an investigation into the case.

His words, “The suspect has been arrested and taken into custody. The victim is seven years old. Information at our disposal revealed that the victim used to steal. When he stole money, he ran away from the house, but later came back.

“When he came back, he stole another money again. So, the mother instructed his elder brother who is a 17-year-old boy to punish him. So, the brother went ahead to dig the ground to punish him. So, they just want to deal with him, before some nearby neighbours discover what was happening and rescued him”.