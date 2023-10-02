Man Burnt To Death For Stealing In Akwa Ibom Church

A yet-to-be identified young man has been reportedly set ablaze by enraged mob after he allegedly tried to steal a brand-new generator from a church along Atiku Abubakar Road in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

New Telegraph gathered according to Amb Dignity Usenekong that the offender was captured on Sunday night, October 1, 2023, and was subjected to brutal violence by mob.

It was further gathered that the deceased was hacked with machetes, before being set on fire.

Speaking on the development, he said: “Burning in this picture is a young man who chose to sacrifice himself today. I mean, its a thief who was caught today, 1st October 2023 while attempting to steal a generator in a new generation church in my neighborhood, Atiku Abubakar Avenue after putting off the generator that was on.”

He added that the mob descended on him with lots of matchet cuts and bruises from stones before finally dragging him out to the tarred road and then went on to set him ablaze.

“While i condemn jungle justice and advice that people should stop stealing, i have the confidence that the young man is heaven already although too early, because he was confessing and praying the lord’s prayer before being finally set ablaze.” Dignity added