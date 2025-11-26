Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid In Edo

The Edo State Police Command on Wednesday said it has mounted a search net for Timothy Gilbert, who bathed his girlfriend, Angela Ogah, 40, with acid in Edo State.

The Command’s spokesperson, Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect committed the crime at Ihovbe quarters, in Ikpoba Hill and fled.

He said, “The Command has commenced a manhunt for the arrest of the suspect, and I am sure he will be brought to justice”.

He said there have been issues between the estranged lovers over claims of infidelity. He advised people that it is better to part ways than stay in an abusive relationship, noting that love is not by force.

It was reports that Gilbert took to his heels after committing the crime early this month.

The victim’s lawyer, John Izegaegbe, on Monday said Ogah had been admitted to a private hospital where she is currently battling for her life.

He said a petition has been forwarded to the State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, for urgent action

The victim could barely talk when journalists visited her.

Izegaegbe appealed to the relevant authorities to urgently arrest the fleeing suspect.

He said, “We want the suspect to be arrested. The victim is in severe pain. She could barely talk when journalists visited her.

“Gilbert is currently on the run after bathing Ogah, with a substance suspected to be acid. We are currently on the authorities to effect his arrest without delay.”