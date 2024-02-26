Man bags one year jail term over false representation

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of a Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has sentenced a man, Ayomide Ojo, to one year imprisonment for fraudulently representing himself as a woman online and defrauding people by soliciting for sex. The judge passed the verdict after Ojo pleaded guilty to a count charge of being in possession of a fraudulent document containing a false pretense slammed on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the anti-graft agency, the alleged offence is contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Addressing the court, EFCC’s lawyer, Fanen Anun, told the court that the defendant had, sometimes in September 2023, falsely represented himself as a woman online and engaged in a dating scam. The lawyer further notified the judge that the defendant benefited $500 from his victims, adding that the operatives of the anti-graft agency received credible intelligence of a group engaged in cybercrime who were living lavishly without any means of earning a living. Anun equally told Justice Abike-Fadipe that the commission’s operatives arrested the defendant, alongside others who are being tried in other courts, after they carried out a raid on their residence in Ikorodu. Anun said, “We arrested the defendant, who said he was new in the ‘yahoo-yahoo’ business. The commission retrieved a Samsung Galaxy S9 from the defendant, and it was also discovered that he had two email addresses that he used to represent himself as a woman and defraud the public. “The prosecution found fraudulent documents in the email addresses which were printed out. The defendant confessed to the offence in a statement he made in custody and also applied for a plea bargain”. The lawyer thereafter presented before the court the confessional statement of the defendant, a bundle of documents printed from the fraudulent Gmail accounts and the Samsung Galaxy S9. All the items were admitted as evidences by the court.

Meanwhile, the defence lawyer, T. E. Beabo, did not object to the application of the prosecution counsel to tender the materials in evidence. This then prompted Anun to pray to Justice Abike-Fadipe, to convict the defendant and order that he forfeit the Samsung Galaxy S9 that was recovered from him to the Federal Government The trial judge questioned Oladunni on his offence, and after she was satisfied that he understood the guilty plea he took, convicted him of possessing documents containing false pretence, contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State. When the judge asked the convict what he had to say after his conviction, he pleaded with the court for forgiveness. “I know I have offended, and I will not go back. I am just pleading for forgiveness”, the convict said. Justice Abike-Fadipe later sentenced the convict to one year in prison with an option of 100 hours of community service. The judge said, “Should the convict choose community service, the correctional services shall report his progress to the court.