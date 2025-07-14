Man Bags Death Sentence For Beheading Brother Over Witchcraft Allegation

An Akwa Ibom State High Court in Uyo has sentenced a 29-year-old man, Akaninyene Thomas Okpon to death by hanging for the murder of his elder brother, Friday Thomas Enyenokpon, whom he accused of being a witch responsible for his misfortunes.

The incident, which occurred in 2018 at Ikot Abasi Asutan in the Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, involved Akaninyene and his now-deceased 37-year-old brother, Ime Thomas Okpon, who was also accused, but died in custody before the trial concluded.

According to the case details, the two siblings lay in ambush for their elder brother, who had gone to check his hunting traps. They then beheaded him and buried his head separately— a crime that shocked and devastated the community.

Delivering judgement in the suit marked; HU/5C/2019 , the trial judge, Okon Okon, held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The conviction was based on the defendant’s confessional statement and other corroborating evidence. The court noted that Akaninyene, a primary three school dropout, had previously threatened to kill the deceased and other family members. He later led police officers to the scene of the crime where the body was recovered.