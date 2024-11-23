Man Bags 7 Years Imprisonment For Cult Membership

Share

A Special Anti-Cultism Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Friday sentenced 27-year-old Afeeze Ishola to seven years in prison for belonging to a secret cult.

According to the Magistrate, Mr J.A Akan, the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty as charged.

Akan also held that the evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable and sentenced the convict to seven years without an option of a fine.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Olaide Rawlings had informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 2, 2022, at about 4:30 am at Opara 11 Estate Rounder, Abeokuta.

Rawlings said that in a video, the convict was arrested by a security man keeping surveillance over the community.

She further said that he was trying to escape from the hands of another rival cult, which wanted to kill him and was later handed over to a policeman living in the community.

According to her, the defendant is a member of the Eiye Confraternity Cult group, which upon arrest the convict made a confessional statement that he belonged to a secret cult.

