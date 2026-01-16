Man Bags 5 Years In Jail For Vandalising Third Mainland Bridge Railings

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tehember Tsoho, has convicted and sentenced one Abubakar Jaji, to five years imprisonment without an option of fine for maliciously damaging the iron rails on a section of the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

Jaji bagged the jail term following his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a count charge bordering on the alleged offence. Upon his arraignment, Jaji owned up to the offence, following which the EFCC’s lawyer, Suleiman I. Suleiman, reviewed the fact of the charge.

The lawyer thereafter urged the court to convict the defendant based on his plea of guilt to the one count and further evidence adduced by the prosecution.

In the absence of any objection to the prosecutor’s request from the defendant’s counsel, Justice Tsoho convicted Abubakar Jaji as charged.

In his plea for leniency, the defence lawyer pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy in sentencing his client, saying he is remorseful and had pledged to turn a new leave. Justice Tsoho, after listening to the lawyer’s plea sentenced the convicts to five years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The one count charge against the convict reads: “That you, Abubakar Jaji, on the 27th September, 2025 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court maliciously damaged iron rails at a section of the Third Mainland Bridge inward Obalende, Ikoyi, Lagos, for the purpose of vandalism, and you there- by committed an offence con- trary to Section 1(6)(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act CAP. M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004”.

It would be recalled that the convict was last year August charged to court for vandalising the same Third Mainland Bridge iron railings and was sentenced to two months imprisonment by Justice Dehinde Dipeolu on August 15, 2025.

During his trial before Justice Dipeolu, Jaji admitted to have removed over thirty five pieces of the railings and that he sold each between N25,000 and N30,000.