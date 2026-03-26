Man Bags 21 Years Jail For Attempted Sexual Assault On Minors

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court yesterday, convicted and sentenced a 40- year old man, to 21 years at the correctional centre, for attempted sexual assault on minors.

The convict, Ita Love, was sentenced for attempting to sexually assault two sisters aged six and four years respectively. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Rahman Oshodi, sentenced the convict, following a plea bargain agreement.

He was brought to court by the Lagos State Government, on an amended two-count of attempted assault by penetration and indecent treatment of a child. The convict was initially arraigned before Justice Sybil Nwaka on Oct. 8, 2019, on a two-count border ing on defilement.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was however, re- arraigned on Oct. 15, 2021, before Justice Oshodi and he had again, pleaded not guilty to the charges. On Feb. 1, 2024, the convict was again re-arraigned on an amended charge before the same court, and this time, he pleaded guilty.

Delivering judgment yesterday, Oshodi held that the convict under- stood the nature of the offences to which he had pleaded guilty, and therefore, understood the consequences. Oshodi, consequently, sentenced the convict to a term of 14 years im- prisonment on count one, and to a term of seven years imprisonment on count two.