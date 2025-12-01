Man Bags 2 Years In Jail For Stabbing Lawyer

An Ondo State High Court has sentenced one, Adekunle Kuteyi, to two years imprisonment for unlawfully stabbing a legal practitioner, Oladire Abayomi, on July 10, 2024, in Itanla, Ondo.

The prosecution team was headed the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, who personally supervised the presentation of evidence and the final written address. In his judgement, Justice F. S. Akinbinu, held that the prosecution had established the defendant’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

After evaluating the testimonies from prosecution witnesses, the defendant’s confessional statements, relevant documentary evidence, and the comprehensive record presented, the judge concluded that the defendant intentionally assaulted and injured the nominal complainant, a legal practitioner engaged in his lawful duties at the time of the incident.

As a result, the defendant was convicted and sentenced to two (2) years in prison for acts intended to cause grievous harm, in violation of Section 351 of the Criminal Code Law of Ondo State. In determining the appropriate sentence, the court acknowledged the defence evidence that the nominal complainant had received ₦9,000,000 (Nine Million Naira) from the defendant’s family as compensation for his injuries, recognizing this as a mitigating factor during sentencing.

By achieving this conviction, the Honourable Attorney-General has reaffirmed the steadfast commitment of the Ondo State Ministry of Justice to deliver justice for victims of crime, uphold the rule of law impartially, and maintain public confidence in the justice system.

The AG emphasized that attacks on legal practitioners who serve as guardians of justice and symbols of civilization will not be tolerated. Any assault on an officer of the court is fundamentally an assault on the very essence of justice.

He also praised the trial judge, for his remarkable courage, dedication, and timely delivery of justice. He also acknowledged the Nigerian Bar Association, under the leadership of Mazi Afam Osigwe, for its unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all lawyers.

Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Taiwo Olubodun and Dr. Akeredolu for their professionalism and dedication. The AG noted that the judgement reflects the judiciary’s commitment to fairness, diligence, and maintainance of law and order.