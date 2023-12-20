Man Bags 10-Year Jail Term For Unlawful Possession Of Firearms

A Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Yenagoa on Wednesday sentenced one Erenyanate Wealth Godday, ‘M’, 32 years old to 10 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearms.

The convict, an indigene of Nembe-Bassambiri in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, was arrested for an armed robbery attack on a drive-in Filling Station/Bar known as Kimowei Filling Station located at Amarata area of the State capital last 11th of April, 2023.

The police prosecution team also told the Court that the convict was arrested at his residence located at Imgbi Road on the 28th of April, 2023 by the men of the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the State Police Command.

According to the charge sheet, during the search in his house located along imgbi Road, a locally fabricated English beratta pistol with 3 rounds of .9mm ammunition was recovered by Police operatives.

He was later arraigned for unlawful possession of firearms.

The presiding judge, Justice Mike Ikabe of Court 13, after hearing the submission of the prosecuting and defence counsels, sentenced Erenyanate Wealth Godday to 10 years imprisonment.