Man Arrested With Human Skull In Ogun

The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation, and Safety Corps otherwise known as So-Safe Corps on Tuesday arrested a 54-year-old Adelani Oriyomi at a burial ground in Kere while allegedly attempting to exhume a human skull in Obada-Oko, Abeokuta, the State capital.

The Commander of So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo made this disclosure in a press statement issued from the office of the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Corps, Assistant Commander, Moruf Yusuf.

According to the information made available to New Telegraph, the incident happened at about 2:35 a.m. on January 21, 2025, when officers of the So-Safe Corps on routine patrol observed suspicious activity on a parcel of land behind a church.

The command added that the suspect, a resident of Kere, Obada-Oko in Ewekoro Local Government Area, confessed to the crime during interrogation adding that on Friday, January 18, 2025, he had exhumed a skull from a tomb on a plot of land behind his residence.

Oriyomi reportedly confessed that he was attempting to retrieve another skull to complete the number required for a money ritual preparation known as ‘Osole’ when he was caught.

Also during the interrogation, the suspect explained that he had previously been arrested for similar offenses committed at Ado-Odo and served two years of imprisonment and a further six years and nine months at the Oba Correctional Centre following another conviction in Obada-Oko.

However, So-Safe Corps Commander confirmed that the suspect and the recovered exhibit a fully dried human skull have been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Obada Divisional Headquarters, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

He urged community leaders to thoroughly screen tenants and visitors to prevent harbouring undesirable individuals.

