Man Arrested Over Deadly Delhi Car Bomb Attack

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly car bomb attack that killed eight people and wounded 20 others in Delhi last week, authorities have said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the car used in the attack, which the government has called a “terrorist incident”, was registered in the arrested suspect’s name.

They have accused him of conspiring with the alleged suicide bomber. The suspect was a resident of Indianadministered Kashmir, authorities say. The explosion happened near a metro station close to the Red Fort, one of Delhi’s most high-profile landmarks.

The agency said it had seized another vehicle allegedly belonging to the suicide bomber for examination. So far, it has interrogated 73 witnesses, including people injured in the blast, reports the BBC.

The blast outside the historic fort was the first such explosion in the heavily guarded city since 2011. Monday evening’s attack took place at 18:52 local time (13:22 GMT) when a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a busy traffic signal and then exploded.

Within hours of the incident, Home Minister Shah confirmed the explosion had taken place in a white Hyundai i20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the attack a “conspiracy”, and his government vowed to bring the “perpetrators, their collaborators and their sponsors” to justice.