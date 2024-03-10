Man Arrested Over Alleged Rape In Anambra

A middle-aged man named Onuora is currently in police custody at the Inland Town Police Division in Onitsha after reportedly raping a schoolgirl in Onitsha area of Anambra State.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the suspect was apprehended at Ado Girls Secondary School in Onitsha by security personnel who had been tracking him down.

According to a police source, the suspect had a history of setting up ambushes near the school to wait for his victim.

Following the suspect’s arrest, Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has ordered that the culprit be charged to court.

Prof. Ngozi Chumthe a-Udeh, the state Commissioner for Education, said in a statement on Sunday that the governor specifically requested that the suspected rapist be remanded at the State Criminal Investigation Department Awka while the investigation into the alleged rape case continues.

“Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested and detained at the Inland Town Police Division Onitsha.

“Governor Soludo, who frowned at such a terrible and nefarious act of preying on the innocent, vowed to take every legally available means to bring the perpetrator to book in hopes that this will serve as a deterrent to others.

“The governor enjoined the Ndi Anambra to speak up in the face of such abhorrent acts,” the commissioner added.