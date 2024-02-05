Man Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping In Kano

The Kano State Police Command on Monday arrested a suspected cattle rustler and notorious kidnapper in Karaye Local Government Area of the state.

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Malam Hussaini Gumel, who disclosed this at the state capital said the suspect was apprehended by the command’s Anti-kidnapping squad and recovered 55 cows from him.

He said that on February 4 at about 17:40 hours, the suspected kidnapper, of Kaya village in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State was arrested at Karaye LGA with 55 cows and six sheep.

The suspect, however, confessed that they were running away from the Maidaro bandits’ camp through Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State after fighting with their rival camp, led by Boderi Isiya of the same address.

The suspect said his gang leader in Malumfashi LGA from Katsina State and his assistant were killed during the fight and he ran away with three AK-47 rifles and many cattle, preparing to settle in the forest of Gwarzo and Kareye LGAs.

He confessed to having participated alongside other camp members in several kidnapping and cattle rustling cases in Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara States.

According to Gumel, “We have since launched a manhunt for the fleeing gang members.”

Gumel, meanwhile, assured of the commitment of the police to provide adequate security for citizens and encouraged residents to volunteer credible information that could aid in apprehending the fleeing suspects