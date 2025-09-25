Man Arrested In Kano For Killing Grandparents Over Food Dispute

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man, Mutawakilu Ibrahim, for allegedly stabbing his grandparents to death following a quarrel over food.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the tragic incident occurred on September 25, 2025, at Kofar Dawanau Quarters in Dala Local Government Area.

Kiyawa said the suspect engaged in a heated disagreement with his grandparents, identified as 75-year-old Muhammad Dansokoto and 65-year-old Hadiza Tasidi, before attacking them with a knife.

“The victims were rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where medical personnel confirmed them dead,” Kiyawa stated.

He added that the corpses were released to their relatives for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

The police spokesperson further revealed that the suspect, believed to have been under the influence of intoxicants, has since been taken into custody.

Following the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Homicide Section, for discreet investigation.

“The suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” Kiyawa assured.