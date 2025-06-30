Man Arrested In Abeokuta For Threatening Resident

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a man, Oluwatobiloba Kehinde, for allegedly threatening a resident with a locally made pistol in the Agbena area of Abeokuta.

The arrest followed a distress call from the terrified victim. According to the Command’s spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, the incident unfolded when the male complainant was returning home from a football field.

He was accosted by Kehinde, who allegedly demanded money and threatened to harm him if he refused.

The situation quickly escalated when Kehinde’s alleged accomplices arrived on a motorcycle and joined in physically assaulting the victim.

Despite the attack, the complainant managed to escape

and flee to his residence.

However, the ordeal wasn’t over. “Shock ingly, the same suspect, Oluwatobiloba Kehinde, traced the complainant to his family house, armed with a locally made pistol, and continued issuing threats to shoot him,” Odutola stated.

Acting swiftly on the report, police operatives were dispatched to the location and apprehended Kehinde. The locally made fire – arm used in the threat was recovered from him.

The case has been formally recorded, and preliminary investigations are now underway. The police have assured the public that they will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.