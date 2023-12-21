Man Arrested For Stealing N25m In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has charged Adegboyega Rabiu, before the Yaba Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing the sum of N25 million from one Lanre Badmus in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The 50-year-old accused was charged with two counts of stealing and collecting money under false pretences before Magistrate Patrick Nwaka.

Ayedun who spoke at the court claimed the defendant presented himself as an official of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority and promised to help him get approval for a prospective hotel which he wanted to construct in Ikorodu.

But 16 months after the N25 million payment was delivered to him, the defendant was unreachable and failed to obtain the necessary authorization.

Ayedun noted, “He told me he worked with LASPPPA and that he would help me get building approval and permit for my hotel, this is 16 months gone and he did not even open a register,” he lamented.

Thomas Nurudeen, the police prosecutor, informed the court that the defendant had committed the offence on August 1, 2023.

Nurudeen claims that the offences violate Sections 411 and 314 of the Lagos State, Nigeria 2015 Criminal Law and are therefore punishable by law.