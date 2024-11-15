Man Arrested For Stabbing Brother’s Wife In Anambra

Share

A middle-aged man identified as Nnamdi Nnebe, has been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force for allegedly stabbing his elder brother’s wife at Umuokpu Awka in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Security operatives on Friday arrested the suspect after the victim, Njideke Nnebe, reported the incident at the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred a few days ago after a heated argument between the duo over the tricycle parking.

Nnebe said the culprit attacked her with a kitchen knife in her attempt to defend her son, whom he wrongfully accused of playing inside his tricycle.

“Some kids were playing inside his tricycle parked in the compound on the said day. Immediately the kids saw him; they ran away, but my husband’s brother mistook one of them to be my son and went after him.

“To my greatest surprise, what started as a minor misunderstanding between us escalated to a hot exchange of words before he suddenly dashed inside his apartment and brought a knife.

“In an attempt to defend my son with my hand, the man stabbed me” she stated

Reacting to the incident, the state Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinab assured that the ministry will follow up on the case and give justice.

