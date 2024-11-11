Man Arrested For Setting Wife On Fire After Domestic Dispute

Share

A 55-year-old man, Olubunmi Johnson, was arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly setting his wife, Kikelomo, on fire during a domestic altercation.

The incident took place at approximately 8:30 pm on Friday at the couple’s home located on Fagbuyi Street, Ilogbo, Ota.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, reported that Johnson allegedly poured petrol over Kikelomo and ignited it following an argument.

Although the exact cause of their dispute is still under investigation, it was Kikelomo’s family who informed the police of the horrifying attack.

READ ALSO:

Neighbours and witnesses reacted swiftly, taking Kikelomo to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Meanwhile, officers from the Ilogbo Police Division arrived promptly at the scene, securing the arrest of Johnson.

Odutola confirmed that the suspect was apprehended on-site and is currently facing charges of attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities gather more information about the circumstances leading up to the violent incident.

Police have also assured the public that justice will be served, and they are committed to a thorough and impartial inquiry into the case.

Share

Please follow and like us: