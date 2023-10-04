Man Arrested For Raping Neighbour’s Wife In Adamawa

A 36-year-old man identified as Jaafar Adamu has been apprehended by the Adamawa State Police Command for allegedly raping his neighbor’s wife in the Hong Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the arrest on Wednesday, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Yahaya-Nguroje said the suspect was arrested on September 15.

READ ALSO:

He said the perpetrator, who was wearing a face mask, sexually assaulted the 23-year-old neighbor’s wife in Angwan Diocese Kala’a in Hong.

“Unfortunately for him, upon committing the act, his face mask fell off and was recognized by the victim. He escaped but has been apprehended,” he said.

He said the police are currently investigating the matter, and he would be prosecuted.