Man Arrested For Planning Friend’s Kidnapping, N5.3m Ransom

In a twist of betrayal, a 24-yearold man, Muonaenye Victor, has been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command for allegedly masterminding the kidnapping of his friend and collecting a hefty N5.3 million ransom. The incident occurred in Uli, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement released on Sunday by the Anambra State Police Command’s spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, police operatives attached to Uli Divisional Headquarters apprehended Victor on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Reports say that Victor, in collusion with his criminal gang, orchestrated the abduction and demanded a ransom in dollars, which amounted to the equivalent of N5.3 million, before the victim was eventually released.

The police statement detailed the chilling plot, revealing that Victor confessed to planning the kidnapping.

He allegedly lured his friend under the guise of escorting him to meet another friend. To avoid suspicion, Victor even pretended to have been kidnapped by his own gang during the incident.

“The suspect during interrogation confessed to having planned the kidnapping plot by luring his friend to escort him to see another friend,” Ikenga stated.

“Victor and his criminal gang allegedly abducted their friend and to avoid suspicion, pretended to have been kidnapped by his criminal gang.” Victor is currently cooperating with the police, providing crucial information to help apprehend his accomplices.