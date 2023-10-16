Man Arrested For Kidnapping Admits Spending N470,000 Share On Clothing

A 25-year-old man, Gaiya Usman, arrested for alleged involvement in kidnapping, has confessed to spending his N470,000 share of N8 million ransom on clothes.

New Telegraph gathered that Usman is the only one arrested so far out of a five-man gang suspected to have participated in three kidnapping case that yielded a total N8 million.

He was arrested after a man-hunt by operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command, according to the Command Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje.

Nguroje explained on Monday that the arrested suspect, a native of Tambo in Girei Local Government Area (LGA), along with four other individuals who are currently on the run, were involved in three separate abductions, during which they received a total ransom of N8 million.

“The suspect said that he was given N470,000 only out of eight million they realized from the families of their victims, explaining that he had used his proceeds and bought clothes,” Nguroje stated.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, has directed the state’s Crack Squad commander to lead the investigation, apprehend the suspects who are on the run, and ensure the prosecution of all individuals connected to the kidnapping cases.