Man Arrested For Impersonating Delta SSG, Defraud Victims Of 10m

A 52-year-old man, Samsom Ibiloma has been arrested by Delta State Police Command for allegedly impersonating the secretary to the government of the state.

It was gathered that multiple complaints had been received from victims about the suspected fraudster impersonating the Secretary to the State Government of Delta State, promising to give jobs to innocent members of the public in the state.

The Command Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe in a statement yesterday said after receiving a petition about the fraudster, the Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass ordered his men to go after him before he was arrested.

Edafe said the suspect had been operating under a fake name of Hon. Kingsley Emu, the Secretary to the Delta State Government, and defrauding unsuspecting victims seeking jobs of millions of Naira.

He said: “After a month of monitoring the decoy squad from the command led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police,

ASP Julius Robinson stormed Walter Odili Area by Enerhen Junction in Warri and arrested the suspect a native of Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State but resides in Warri, part of the state.”

During interrogation the suspect confessed to impersonating the SSG, he also admitted he had so far defrauded and collected over ten million naira from the victims. He identified one Stephen Odeemero, as the one who masterminds the crime.

Meanwhile, The CP, calls on the residents who have fallen victim to the fraudulent should visit the command headquarters.

“The suspect is presently in our custody and effort was ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the syndicate of the fraudster.”