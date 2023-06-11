Man Arrested For Defiling 9-Year-Old Girl In Edo

A 39-years old man, Sunday Ejeh, has been arrested by the Edo State Police Command over defilement of a nine-year-old girl in Ugbogi community, Ighobazuwa, Ovia North West local government of Edo State

The suspect was said to have lured the victim to his room and had sexual intercourse with her and allegedly gave her the sum of N600 after the act.

The Edo State Command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident said the suspects have been arrested by the police.

He said the suspect was arrested following a report that he defiled a nine-year-old girl in the community.

Nwabuzor said, “investigation carried out by the gender unit of the command criminal’s investigative department revealed that Sunday has a criminal tendency of assembling young girls of age between nine, eight, seven, six down to two years and randomly in the presence of this girls have sexual intercourse with them.

He said the suspect at the end of his crime would give them N600 to take home.

In an interview with journalists, Sunday said he only had sexual intercourse with the said nine years old girl sometimes in January this year and has not had sexual intercourse with any other girl in the area.

“The incident happened sometime in January when this girl came to my house and demanded that I should give her money and have sexual intercourse with her”.

“I said no but she said if I refused to do it, she will shout that I want to rape her. So, I agreed and after sleeping with her I gave her N1,500 and she left.

He said the community youths came to arrest him when he came back from the farm and started beating him that he rape the nine years old girl and later took him to the police station.