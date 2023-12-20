Man Arrested For Defiling 11-Year-Old Girl

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 26-year-old man identified as Monday Agbowade, for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl in Araromi Village via Idi-Oke, Ogun State.

New Telegraph gathered, according to an anonymous eyewitness that the suspect was believed to have unlawful sensual knowledge of the minor.

The eyewitness said when the minor was heading out alone the suspect was said to have lured her to a nearby bush in what was considered to be a fresh attempt to defile her.

As he was about to force the minor into submission, a passerby who saw what was ongoing raised the alarm to draw the attention of other villagers to the scene.

While trying to flee from the scene, the man who was said to have raised the alarm and other concerned villagers were said to have descended on the suspect and prevented him from escaping.

Confirming the incident to New Telegraph on Tuesday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said; the suspect had been accused of committing the crime for nearly a month before he was arrested on Saturday for the same crime.

“The family said the suspect had been having unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor for about a month now. He has been apprehended. The case would soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Abeokuta once the preliminary investigation is completed,” Odutola said.