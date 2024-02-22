Man Arraigned Over Alleged Phone Theft In Ado-Ekiti

A 24-year-old Kolawole Ayomiposi has been arraigned before Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates Court on Thursday for alleged theft of two cell phones.

New Telegraph reports that the accused, who does not have a known residence, is facing a stealing accusation.

The defendant committed the offence on February 14 at around 12:00 noon at the Fayose market in Ado-Ekiti, the prosecutor, Inspector Elijah Adejare, had earlier told the court.

He claimed that the complainant, Olakehinde Ayomide, owned an Infinix Spark 6 phone worth N45,000 and an Infinix Hot 10 phone for N50,000, both of which were taken by the defendant.

According to Adejare, the offence was in violation of Ekiti State’s 2021 Criminal Law, Section 302.

In order to review the case file and gather his witnesses, the counsel begged the court to postpone the hearing.

Nonetheless, the defendant entered a not-guilty plea to the charge that was presented against him.

Mrs Adeola Awe, the defendant’s attorney, begged the court to release the prisoner on bond, promising that he would not breach it.

Chief Magistrate Bankole Oluwasanmi postponed the case till March 27 for a hearing and granted the defendant N80,000 bail with one surety in the same amount.