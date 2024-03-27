One Taiwo Oyelabi is being charged to an Ikeja Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court for the allegation of raping his biological daughter.

The Prosecution counsel, Inspector Bakare Iyabo, informed the court that; the accused was arrested on April 16, 2018, after allegations were reported to Igando Police Station that; inappropriate relationship between Mr Oyelabi and his daughter. He was subsequently detained for further investigation.

According to Inspector Iyabo’s testimony, Mr Oyelabi admitted to the alleged offence during investigation by both the Inspector and the Divisional Police Officer. The witness further stated that the defendant has two daughters. While the second daughter claimed she left home due to her father’s inappropriate advances, the victim allegedly said she had nowhere else to go.

Additionally Inspector Iyabo disclosed that the victim was four months pregnant at the time of the report. Oyelabi was then sent on April 17, 2018, to the Gender Police Station for additional investigation. The Prosecution provided statements purportedly signed by the victim and the accused. Onome Akpnye, the attorney for Mr. Oyelabi, raised objections to the admissibility of these statements, arguing that they were coerced into being made and not given voluntarily

In addition, Akpnye claimed that the copies that were shown were not authentic and did not adhere to Section 104 of the Evidence Act.

In response, prosecutor B.T. Boye asked for a “mini-trial” to ascertain whether the comments were made voluntarily. He went on to say that prosecutors working for the Attorney General’s office are not required to pay any particular fees in these kinds of situations.

The judge, Ramon Oshodi, carefully weighed the reasons put out by either side. He accepted the defense’s argument, but thought the prosecution had complied with Section 104 of the Evidence Act in a substantial amount.

As a result, he dismissed the case and admitted the comments as proof.

After upon, the court held a “mini-trial” to ascertain the veracity of the statements.

Inspector Iyabo reaffirmed that the defendant was neither physically assaulted or intimidated while in detention during this procedure.

On the other hand, the defendant stated throughout his testimony that he had been physically assaulted by police. He said the village chief, with whom he had a falling out, had maliciously denounced him to the police, but he denied any culpability for his daughter’s pregnancy.

For this reason, Judge Oshodi adjourned the case to July 10, 2024, so that both sides may present their concluding arguments.