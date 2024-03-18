A 42-year-old Chimezie Udeji was on Monday arraigned before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Badagry, Lagos State on charges of suspected N600,000 fraud.

Udeji committed the crime in the Ibereko neighbourhood of Badagry sometime in August 2023, according to information previously provided to the court by the prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuiomose.

He claimed that under the pretence of building aluminium windows for him, the defendant obtained N600,000 from the plaintiff, Aluko Gbenga.

He continued by saying that the defendant did not build the windows; instead, they took the money from the defendant and fled.

The defendant was later found and turned over to the police so they could pursue charges, according to the prosecutor.

According to Okuoimose, the offence was against Section 314 of the Lagos State 2015 Criminal Law. Nonetheless, the defendant entered a not-guilty plea to the accusation.

The case was adjourned to April 3 for further consideration after Chief Magistrate T.A. Popoola granted the defendant bail in the amount of N100,000 with two sureties in the same amount.