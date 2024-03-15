Man Arraigned For Stealing N9.9m Worth Of Iron Rods In Ebonyi

A 32-year-old man identified as Itumo Sunday, on Thursday was arraigned before the magistrate court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital for allegedly stealing property worth N9,900,000 from a storehouse.

New Telegraph reports that Sunday is charged with three counts of theft, breaking in, and conspiracy, but pleaded not guilty to the accusations.

Inspector Bassey Okon, the prosecution had earlier informed the court that the defendant had committed the offences in Abakaliki, at some time in April 2023.

According to Okon, the complainant, Nwakpu Ikechukwu, had his storehouse broken into by the defendant, who then took his property.

He said the defendant, Sunday, and other people who are still at large broke into the storage and took iron rods worth N9,900,000.

The prosecution stated that the offence is punishable by Ebonyi State 2009 Laws, Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code.

Ebere Orie-Adagba, the defence attorney, asked the judge to give the accused bail.

The defendant was granted bail in the amount of N100,000 along with a surety in the same amount by Magistrate Ojemba Isu-Oko.

Isu-Oko mandated that the surety resides inside the court’s territorial jurisdiction.

Then he adjourned the court until April 17 for mention.