Ondo: 32-Year-Old Man Arraigned For Killing Neighbour

Ondo State Police Command on Wednesday arraigned a 32-year-old man, Emmanuel Fasuyi, in a Magistrate Court in Akure, the state capital, for allegedly killing his 65-year-old neighbour, Grace Ogunsulire, after stealing from her house.

New Telegraph gathered that the police charged Fasuyi, with one count of murder, and at the hearing of the case, the Prosecuting Counsel, Owolabi Edu, told the court that the offense was committed on September 16, 2024, at No 1 Oke-Itura Street, Yaba, Ondo City.

According to Edu, Fasuyi gruesomely killed the 65-year-old woman by hitting her head with an object. The defendant broke into the house of the deceased with the intention to steal without knowing that she was indoors.

Edu further stated that after the defendant sighted the deceased coming out of her bathroom and identified him, the defendant immediately approached her and hit her with an object on the head, which eventually led to her death.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 319 of the Criminal Code Law of Ondo State 2006.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant to the correctional center pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

However, the Magistrate, Mrs. R.I Adelakin, adjourned the case till February 25, 2025, for hearing of the application and ruling and ordered that the defendant be remanded at the State Criminal Investigation (SCID), Akure.

