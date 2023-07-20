Man Apprehended With Stolen Tricycle In Adamawa

The operatives of Adamawa State Police Command on Thursday apprehended a 27-year-old man with a stolen tricycle in Song Local Government Area of the state.

According to the State Police Command, Abba Suleiman was apprehended by the officers of the command from Song Division when they were on a confidence-building patrol along Bariki Sajo-Song.

In a statement signed by the state public relations officer, Suleiman Nguroje said Abba resides in Gombi, in the Gombi Local Government Area, north of the state capital, Yola.

He added that Abba was on his way to hand over the stolen tricycle to a receiver in Jimeta, the administrative and commercial district which together with Yola Town constitutes the Yola capital city.

Nguroje, however, advised anyone whose tricycle was stolen to contact the Divisional Police Headquarters in Song, near Gombi.

New Telegraph learnt that the tricycle or Keke NAPEP as is more popularly called, is the commonest means of commercial transportation across Adamawa State.

It is the only type of taxi available in major towns like Yola, Mubi, and Numan, as well as the only way to travel between towns that are close to one another.

On longer routes like Yola-Mubi, Yola-Ganye, Yola-Numan, and others, cars mostly Corolla Starlet models are used as intercity commercial vehicles.