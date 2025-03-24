MAN Appoints Zonal Chairman

Share

Southeast Kaduna branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has appointed the Nigerian Breweries’ Corporate Affairs Manager, North, Mr. Kabiru Kassim, as chairman of its Southeast Kaduna branch.

As a corporate affairs manager of NB Plc, Kassim has led high-level engagements across 14 northern states, ensuring business continuity, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder collaboration.

Previously, he was responsible for immigration, fleet management, and vendor procurement as service manager in the company between 2018 and 2021.

Kassim obtained a master degree in business and entrepreneurship from the Nigerian Defence Academy; policy, leadership, strategy (Member Course 41), National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru; post graduate diploma in community relations, Pan Atlantic University, Lekki, and a Bachelor of Technology degree in mathematics and computer science from the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

The Corporate Affairs Director, NB Plc, Sade Morgan, described the appointment as well-deserved given his dedication, leadership skills, and industry expertise. Mor – gan noted that she was c o n f i d e n t that Kassim would drive p o s i t i v e change in the industry.

