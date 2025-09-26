Man Allegedly Kills Grandparents Over Food

The Kano State Police Command has said that it arrested a 30-year-old man, Mutawakilu Ibrahim, for allegedly stabbing his grandparents to death after a quarrel over food. Police spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said the incident was reported yesterday morning, at Kofar Dawanau Quarters in Dala Local Government Area.

According to him, the suspect attacked his grandfather, 75-year-old Muhammad Dansokoto, and grand- mother, 65-year-old Hadiza Tasidi, with a knife during the altercation.

“The victims were rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where they were confirmed dead by medical personnel,” Kiyawa stated. “Their corpses were later released to relatives for burial in line with Islamic rites.” The police said the suspect, believed to have been under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the attack, is now in custody.

Kiyawa added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has directed that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Homicide Section, for further investigation. “The suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” the statement concluded.