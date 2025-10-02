MAN AGM: Dangote To Speak On “Nigeria First” Policy

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the umbrella body that represents over 2,500 manufacturing industries across 10 sectors and 70 sub sectors in the country, has said the “Nigeria First” policy will herald its 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated to hold in Lagos.

MAN President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, made this known during a press conference ahead of the AGM. The MAN president explained that the “Nigeria First” policy was a decisive strategy to prioritize locally manufactured goods and services in the country.

According to him, MAN recognised the transformative potential of this policy in the country’s manufacturing sector and while all Ministries, Departments, and agencies (MDAs) need to patronize madein-Nigeria goods and services in the country.

He said: “Over the past year, Nigeria’s economic environment has remained challenging, yet it is marked by renewed hope, as bold policy steps are being taken to reposition the economy for growth. Of particular importance is the introduction of the “Nigeria First” Policy, a decisive strategy to prioritize locally manufactured goods and services.

“This policy represents a turning point for our nation, one that seeks to foster economic self-reliance, industrialization and national pride. “By mandating all Ministries, Departments, and agencies (MDAs) to patronize made in Nigeria goods and services that can be sourced locally, the Federal Government has signaled its resolve to place local industries at the heart of economic transformation.

“The “Nigeria First” policy is more than a policy directive, it is a call to action to strengthen our industries, deepen local value chains and reposition Nigeria from being a consumer driven economy to a productive economy. “We must however emphasize that while the policy holds immense promise, its success depends on inclusive and deliberate implementation. To this end, manufacturers, SMEs, policy makers, and indeed all Nigerians must play their part.

“The task ahead requires addressing long standing structural challenges, infrastructure, regulation, financing gaps and capacity building. Only through coordinated action, sustained investment and accountability can we unlock the full potential of this policy.” Speaking further, Meshioye explained that “the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of our great Association provides an excellent platform to deepen this conversation.

The theme for this year’s Annual General Meeting is “Nigeria First: Prioritizing Patronage of Made in Nigeria.” “This theme underscores our unwavering belief that prioritizing local production is the surest path to sustainable growth, employment generation and national development. “We are also thrilled to announce that our Distinguished Guest Speaker at this year’s Annual General Meeting is Alhaji Aliko Dangote GCON, Africa’s leading industrialist, President/ CEO of the Dangote Group.

Aliko Dangote’s story is an epitome of the Nigeria First spirit. “He has built one of Africa’s largest Conglomerates, spanning cement, sugar, salt, fertilizers and oil refinery. His investment has redefined Nigeria Industrial landscape, created thousands of jobs and reducing dependence on imports. “His business decisions, over the past decades, capture the very essence of our theme: “Nigeria First: Prioritizing Patronage of Made in Nigeria.” “His presence will inspire our discussions as we navigate the next phase of Nigeria Industrial growth.”