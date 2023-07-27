Man Accuses Police Of Extorting N80, 000 After Planting Marijuana On Him

A Port Harcourt-based motorist, identified as Daddy Geoffrey has accused some police officers of extorting the sum of N80,000 from him after they had allegedly planted a wrap of Indian hemp in his car. Godffrey in a post on social media said he was on his way to a friend’s party on Sunday (July 23) when the policemen on a stop-and-search duty at Obiri-Ikwerre junction (just before entering Ozouba community) pulled him over.

He said he works as a Public Relations practitioner, a small properties business and the hosting of events, but was labeled a Yahoo boy even though the policemen searched him and found nothing incriminating on him. Godffrey said he also showed the officers his ID card, but they insisted he was lying and they made him to go sit at the Petrol station close to their checkpoint and after discussing among themselves, the Policemen asked him to come for a second search.

“The next thing was that they brought out a parcel of weed (he didn’t know where it came from, but he was confident it wasn’t from his bag) because they already searched the first time.” He stated that he insisted that it wasn’t his, but the policemen started slapping him and he was immediately handcuffed. He added: “I’ve never held a blunt in my life, I don’t even have friends that come to smoke at my place so why would I be carrying weed about?

“After everything, they said I was going to their police station and would later hand me over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). “After about two hours in handcuff inside their van, they finally agreed for me to pay them 100k, but I ended up paying N80,000 ‘cause that was the only money I could access at that point.” Godffrey said they forced him to call his Accountant so he could send the balance, but the accountant wasn’t online at that time.

He called for refund of his hard earned money and justice for the abuse of his rights and privileges to free movements. Reacting to the complaint, the Nigeria Police Force Spokesman, Prince Adejobi Olumuyiwa, said: “We will ask the Rivers State command to take it up, while I follow up. “Good narration, but we will need to hear from the men, too, since none of us here was at the scene. But I can assure you we will critically and professionally look into it, and ensure justice.”