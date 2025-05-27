Man, 56, Bags Life Jail For Defiling Teenage Stepdaughter

Share

A High Court in AdoEKiti, Ekiti State yesterday sentenced one Jayeoba Oluwafemi, 56, to life imprisonment for defiling his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

The 56 year old convict was arraigned before Justice Adekunle Adeleye on Dec. 4, 2020 on one count charge of defilement. The charge reads that the defendant on Oct.

26, 2020 at Ado Ekiti defiled a 14-year old girl (names withheld), which is contrary to Section 31 (2) of the Child’s Right Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The victim’s testimony before the Court said, “My mother got married to the defendant, we were not living together, but he used to sleep in our house, especially when my mother was not at home or travelled.

“On Oct. 26, 2020, my mother travelled to Lagos and the defendant slept in our house, at midnight he forcefully had sex with me and thereafter, blood was gushing out of my virginal.

I called my mother the following morning to inform her but the defendant denied. He continued this act anytime my mother was not around, I used to tell my mother on her arrival, but she did nothing about it.

When he noticed that I was telling my mother about his continuous sexual activity with me, he started threatening me.

“One day, he wanted to beat me and I ran out of the house, I met one woman on the road, I told her what happened and she directed me to the governor’s office to lodge official complain which led to his arrest,” she concluded.

To prove his case, the Prosecutor, Julius Ajibare, called six witnesses and tendered the defendant’s statement and medical report as exhibits.

