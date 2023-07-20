New Telegraph

July 20, 2023
Man, 54, In Police Net For Allegedly Beating Lover To Death In C’river

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death in Calabar South Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar yesterday, said that the suspect attacked the victim, simply identified as Ndereke, after a minor disagreement that occurred at Abasi Obori Street on Tuesday.

Ugbo said the personnel of Uwanse Divisional Police Headquarters carried out the arrest on arriving at the scene, following a distress call received on the incident.

“The police rushed the victim to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), unfortunately, she didn’t make it, as she was certified dead on arrival by the doctor on duty”

 

