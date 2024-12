Share

A 54-year-old man, Eseni Chima, was yesterday docked before an Abakaliki Magistrate’s Court for allegedly killing his wife, Ugochukwu Chima. Chima is facing a count charge bothering on murder.

The Magistrate, Chinedu Agama did not take the plea of Chima for want of jurisdiction.

The magistrate directed the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice. Agama adjourned the case until Dec. 31 for further hearing.

