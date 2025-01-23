Man, 47, Gets Life Jail For Defiling 15-Year Old Girl

Share

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court yesterday, sentenced Ramoni Amure, 47, to life imprisonment for defiling a 15-year old girl. Amure, an official of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corp, stood trial for defilement and attempt to procure abortion.

The offenses are contrary to Sections 137 and 142 (1)(2) of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015. In his judgment, Justice Rahman Oshodi held that the prosecution successfully proved the charge of defilement leveled against the convict.

“However, the prosecution failed to prove the second charge against the convict, which bothered on attempt to procure abortion,” he said.

Oshodi said that Amure’s conduct was grievous and demeaning giving his position as a law enforcement officer with the Lagos State Government. The judge also ordered that the name of the convict be registered in the sexual offences register of the Lagos State Government.

Earlier, the State Counsel, Ms Olufunmilayo Aluko, told the court that Amure committed the offence between Dec. 2018 and March 2020 at No. 98 Okesina Street, Lagos.

During trial, the prosecution presented the victim, a social worker, the victim’s mother and a police officer as witnesses.

Share

Please follow and like us: