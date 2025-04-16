Man, 45, In NSCDC Custody For Alleged Sodomy

Share

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, has arrested a 45-year-old vehicle spare part dealer, Alhaji Ganiyu Kehinde, for allegedly engaging in acts of homosexuality and the defilement of two teenage boys in lpata-Oloje area of Ilorin.

According to the Command’s spokesman, ASC 1 Ayoola Michael Shola, the incident was reported at the Gender Unit of the Command on the 14th of April, 2025, by the parents of the victims and concerned members of the community, who alleged that the suspect had been involved in repeated homosexual acts with two teenage boys (names withheld), aged 15 and 19.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect lured the victims with monetary gifts, giving them N500 on separate occasions after having carnal knowledge with them.

