Man, 24, Kills Daughter In Calabar Over Fuel Pump

A 24-year-old man, identified as Joseph Emmanuel, reportedly beat his 10-year-old daughter to death on Wednesday in Calabar, Cross River State.

The suspect, who resides at No. 3 Esit Ebom Street, Calabar South, allegedly killed his daughter after discovering that a fuel pipe used to fill his commercial motorcycle tank was missing.

The incident reportedly attracted neighbors, who nearly lynched Emmanuel before police intervened.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state command, Sunday Akata, confirmed that the suspect was brought to the police station with injuries believed to have been inflicted by the angry crowd.

Akata also stated that Emmanuel confessed to killing his daughter, claiming he acted out of provocation.

The suspect was later taken to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UNICAL) for medical attention, while the deceased child’s body was deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.