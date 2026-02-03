Man, 23, Kills Father With Machete After Returning From Church In Cross River

A 23 year old man has killed his father with a machete in Cross River State. It was learnt that the sus- pect, identified as Bassey Ubi, committed the murder after returning from church on Sunday.

The incident occurred around O-3 Palace, Usaja, Ikpakapit Ward in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The motive behind the act is yet to be ascertained. The suspect was almost lynched by a mob before the police intervened. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, confirmed the development yesterday.