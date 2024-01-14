Mammoth Crowd Welcomes Governor Abba To Kano

A crowd of supporters of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Sunday welcomed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf back to Kano State, after Friday’s judgement of the Supreme Court which affirmed his election.

Governor Yusuf was at the Supreme Court premises in Abuja with many of his aides and party supporters to witness the Apex Court’s judgement.

Supreme Court upheld Yusuf’s election, having set aside the verdicts of the Court of Appeal and the election petitions tribunal which earlier voided his victory in the March 18, 2023 governorship poll.

The Governor was received by the crowd at Kwanar Dangora amid singing and dancing, having passed through some major towns in the neighbouring Kaduna State, acknowledging cheers from the people there.

The Governor’s convoy was received at the Filling Mahaha by yet another unprecedented crowd that was at the place for over eight straight hours.

The Governor’s return to the state and the attendant jubilate.