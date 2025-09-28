Mammon In Church: Sowing Of Fear, Extortion, Fraud In ‘God’s House’

Ideally, the church should uphold the teachings of Christ. But the real essence of Christianity is threatened by fears, extortion and fraud perpetrated by supposed God’s servants. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports

With unplanned head movements and loud snores, Pastor Israel Koiki of New Life Evangelical Mission knew his almost two-hour sermon had turned to a sleeping pill. But he would have none of that.

Bringing his tired listeners back from sleep would mean tapping the choir for a brief praise and worship session, after which another five-minute sermon followed before rounding off.

But leaving the pulpit came with a fresh order to the ushers to give out a bar of “miracle soap” and a small bottle of anointing oil to everyone.

According to him, using his “miracle soap” and anointing oil would attract special favours to buyers, saying they only cost N10,000 as he read out the account information of his preferred bank for electronic money transfers.

“I don’t like making life difficult for people. I get phone calls from people who beg me with N30,000, N50,000 to get what I’m giving you for N10,000. You can’t use them without having testimonies,” Koiki boasted.

Meanwhile, to know how well the congregation responded to the items sold, he ordered everyone, who had not paid to stand after which he slashed the price to N5,000 to allow for more purchase. Koiki repeated the same process for those who could only afford N3,000 after slashing the price again, telling them to back it up with a covenant with God that he would be ‘appreciated’ after experiencing his favour.

“Don’t cheat God. You can’t even cheat him. Tell God you will come back to appreciate him after seeing his mighty hand in your life. I won’t be helping you if I give you free of charge,” he explained.

Thousands of years ago, according to the Christian Holy Book, Jesus lamented that the house of prayer had morphed into a den of thieves; driving out traders and money changers as he entered temple courts.

Today, more troubling stories of the lust for sudden wealth among Mammon-worshipping supposed servants of God elicit worries.

Understanding Mammon

According to christianity.com, the term Mammon stems from the Greek word Mammonas and related root words appear in Hebrew, Latin, and Aramaic. For centuries, it was learnt, the term has been used in both religious and secular contexts to negatively describe the pursuit of wealth.

Also, according to study.com, Mammon may also be personified as a money demon or false god, who is worshipped for the desire to gain wealth.

Meanwhile, sordid tales of extortion and commercialisation of miracles continue to yield concerns.

I bathed in stream, kept my laptop in altar for favour from my ‘clients’ – Yahoo Boy

Narrating how his worried mother intervened when he stopped getting money from his ‘clients’(victims),an internet fraudster( otherwise known as Yahoo Boy),Wale Babajide( not real name), told Sunday Telegraph how he was taken to a prophet in a white garment church for a spiritual solution.

“There was a time when I was no longer getting money from my clients. Things were so hard for me that my worried mother had to take me to a prophet for things to get better. The man told me to bring all the devices I work with for a special prayer. He said I would put them in the altar for three days alongside a specially prepared bar of soap. Before the three days ended, I was taken to a stream to bathe. He said it was to neutralise the powers of the evil forces making it difficult for my clients to help me. I did everything and today, the rest is history.”

Meanwhile, at a recent pre-centenary revival , the Cherubim and Seraphim Church Worldwide called on Prophets from any of its fold to stop rituals for youths specialising in internet fraud, popularly known as “Yahoo Yahoo”.

According to Chairman of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification in Osun State, Senior Apostle Samuel Onigbinde, the church was already working assiduously to ensure members aligned themselves with the teachings of the founder of the church, Prophet Moses Orimolade.

“One of the essence of the Unification among the church is to fight strange practices among members. C&S is not for Yahoo boys. Those prophets hiding under the white garment to perpetrate such evils must stop. A committee is already in place to ensure everyone conforms with the teachings of Prophet Moses Orimolade of blessed memory.”

Get your spiritual ATM card for $20

Earlier in the year, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry(CMDM) attracted obloquy after he introduced what he called a spiritual Automated Teller Machine” (ATM) card to his congregation.

According to the prophet, the spiritual ATM card is sold for $20 on the church’s website, stating that it does not operate like the normal ATM as it could disappear if not kept well – and it expires in six months.

“If you don’t keep it well, it will disappear. You cannot see it again. It is a spiritual mastercard,” he told his congregation.

Meanwhile, the prophet had earlier reportedly marketed spiritual shirts, golden spoons, spiritual underwear, holy water, and other products in his church.

In its reaction to the sale of spiritual items by the prophet, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had cautioned Nigerians against patronising the “miracle” water, soap, perfumes and other products being advertised by the prophet’s church.

According to NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, the products were not registered with NAFDAC, noting that the agency had received tons of petitions against Fufeyin from members of the public.

“The minister showcased the use of miracle water and miracle soap on social media to heal barrenness. He claimed that the women would carry twins if they used the soap. He openly told his congregation that the soap is NAFDAC registered. Thus, the public began to visit the office to confirm the claims.”

She explained that NAFDAC is a scientific organisation that is guided by verifiable scientific facts before registering any product.

“In the meantime, we will continue with our investigation into the activities of this faith organisation with regard to products within our mandates that have been reported to be manufactured and sold by them.

“I want to use this opportunity to warn faith organisations against illegal production of regulated products without requisite regulatory requirements,” she added.

How General Overseer allegedly defrauded members, others of over N1.3bn

In 2024, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), arrested the General Overseer of Faith on the Rock Ministry International, Apostle Theophilus Oloche Ebonyi, for allegedly defrauding church members and other Nigerians using fake grants from the Ford Foundation to the tune of N1, 319,040,274.31( One Billion, three hundred and nineteen million, forty thousand, two hundred and seventy four naira, thirty one kobo).

He was said to be advertising an intervention project through his NGO( Theobarth Global Foundation) claiming that the Ford Foundation was offering a grant of $20,000, 000. 000( Twenty billion United States dollars) to assist the less-privileged in society.

According to the EFCC, he allegedly beguiled his victims to subscribe as beneficiaries of the phony grant by asking them to pay for registration forms and clusters.

Each subscriber was made to pay N1,800,000( One million, eight hundred thousand Naira only).

“Through this arrangement, Ebonyi allegedly raked in N1,391,040, 274.31. His subscribers are innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians and NGOs across the country.

“Investigations by the EFCC showed that Ford Foundation had no arrangement, grant, relationship or business with Ebonyi. The Foundation pointedly disclaimed him and his NGO, stressing that it had no link whatsoever with them. The Commission has also traced five properties he acquired as proceeds of his criminal dealings.

“Ebonyi is still reportedly reaching his subscribers on some social media platforms to market his spurious grant from Ford Foundation. He would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the EFCC added.

‘I was sacked at Winners Chapel for generating low income’

In 2021, Pastor Peter Godwin of the Living Faith Church International, popularly known as Winners Chapel, in a viral video, claimed the church sacked him and about 40 other pastors in Ekiti State for failing to grow their respective parishes.

He said: “What I was told by the management was that the church doesn’t operate at a loss; they also told me the total income that is being generated from my station should be able to cater for my welfare and accommodation. So, as a result of low income, I’m hereby dismissed.”

Justifying the dismissal of the pastors, the General Overseer of the church, Bishop David Oyedepo ,said: “People are confused about our Ministry. I learnt some fellows said, “you know, they are not bringing income, that is why they asked them to go.”

“We asked you to go because you are unfruitful. Unfruitful! Blatant failure. Doing what there? We have no patience with failure here.

“When we employed 7,000 people at a time, Social Media was dead. We have more employees in this Organisation than most of the states have.”

Why we’re constantly under pressure to extort congregation – Pastors

Speaking on how banks cause servants of God to resort to extorting members, Prophet Israel Ogundipe of the Celestial Church of Christ, told how a bank called him to offer him a N1billion loan he never requested for.

According to him, the said bank told him he would make monthly payments to repay the unsolicited loan through revivals and crusades, when he asked how he was expected to pay back. In an interview with On-Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze, in an Instagram Live session. Ogundipe said: “A bank called me two months ago and said they wish to loan me ₦1 billion. They offered me the loan and I asked them what for. They replied that they know churches are getting it (loan) and I would be able to pay it back because they know my church is big..

“Then I asked them how they want me to be paying back, and they said when we are doing revivals, crusades, we’ll be paying back monthly.

“And they mentioned some churches who got loans from them ranging from N3 billion to N4 billion. And I asked them how they expected me to pay back such an amount and they said those that collect such loans, that’s why they would never stop doing conferences, crusades, and revivals, and from there, they would get money to pay back.”

Speaking on why servants of God must avoid unnecessary financial burden to save them from extorting their followers, Apostle Michael Orokpo, President of Encounter Jesus Ministries International in Abuja, said : “In our generation, there’s so much pressure by the men of God themselves but others are engendered by the environment themselves.

For example, I will give you an instance. When I came to Abuja…where I came from, if you have N2 million, you can rent a good hall for one year. When you’re walking, you will be like a king because of the size of the auditorium. If it is N3 million, then you are a big man. You are a senior man of God. I came to Abuja. I was looking for a hall of 5,000 seater. They now asked me , ‘What’s your budget?’ I said, ‘What do you mean by what’s your budget? We have come to take over this city’. “They took me to a hall that can occupy 500 people and the chairs are well arranged. They asked how many times I would use it in a week. I said I wanted a hall we could take. We are trying to condense the presence of God. They said we should begin from somewhere. They said it’s a 500-seater auditorium, and if we use it twice a week, we would pay N19 million because it’s somewhere around the Central area. ”

He continued: “I said,’ Am I buying a building? N19 million? Twice a week? If I took the 500-seater auditorium, from that month, we would have carried guns to start stealing. I think somebody took me to another hall, one that seats 1,500. It’s a building owned by one senator. They said to use it twice will cost N76 million. Before we started bargaining, they said, ‘Wait, see this man, he just left here last week. We don’t negotiate beyond that level’. I said okay. Do they have tents in this city, the one they do with clothes? ” On the dangers of failing to avoid unnecessary financial pressure, he explained: “It’s a burden if you don’t know how to avoid pressure. You will no longer teach people, so that they can be blessed. You will be teaching people, so that they can pay for your needs. They (pastors) are now doing things that’s beyond their pay grade, and because of that, they are literally pulling money out of people’s pockets. They can put pressure on your pride. Put pressure on your ego, put pressure on your carnality, so that the money must come out.”

Recall that in 2022, Pastor Ade Abraham, of the Christ High Commission Ministry, also known as Royal Christ Assembly, Kaduna State, had convinced members of his church to relocate to a camp in Ekiti State with him to fly them to heaven. Abraham asked each member of his church to pay him N310,000 before they would be allowed to follow him to Omuo-Ekiti,the take off point to heaven.

When criminal offence is committed – Lawyer

Commenting, lawyer and human rights activist, Kehinde Bamiwola, submitted that in spite of the fact that no law forbids anyone from expressing themselves, a criminal offence can be committed when motive and action converge.

“Let me start from the angle of Section 38 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which gives every citizen of Nigeria the fundamental right to freedom of religion. Not only that, Section 39 of the same constitution guarantees Freedom of Expression. Although no right is absolute. Then, Section 40 guarantees Freedom of Association. Anybody can belong to any religious group. Now, the issue at hand is whether or not what anybody says, the congregation believes it. When it comes to faith, you know it is dogma, it doesn’t follow the rule of logic. Logic will tell you two multiplied by two is four. If it is this, then it should be that.

“So, some people may not take note when hypnotism comes in. Hypnotism is a state of mind in which someone is not in control of their common sense. Now, this is what I’m going to say; generally, there is no law forbidding anybody to tell their congregation what to believe and not to believe. As of today that I’m talking, there is no law that forbids any man from expressing his religious faith. If some people are now being fooled, they have themselves to blame. However, if what they are doing has criminal intent, you know in criminal law, you must establish the motive and the action. So, if there is no meeting point between the motive and the action, no criminal offence would be said to have been committed.”

How conformity fuels illogical actions, fraud in churches – Psychologist

Explaining how conformity, a psychological reaction, fuels illogical actions among church goers on the one hand and fraud among supposed pastors on the other hand, a psychologist, Dr Morolake Samuel noted: “Even though you don’t believe in something, when you keep hearing one thing, seeing that thing…If you notice, churches like that always have people who say this is the XYZ I did; I got XYZ. So, other members would say,”let me tap into this as well.” That’s where conformity comes in. I’ve been to a CAC Church, where you will hear things like,’God spoke to my heart. If you have N100,000, come out and drop it.”

“I realised one person came out and dropped it. From that one person, two people came out again…it’s called conformity. It’s a psychological reaction because you feel if this person can takẹ this action, it means the action is good; I can also takẹ the same action.”

She continued: “Sometimes, some people know this thing they are doing is not logical. I know someone who is well read. When she told me the gimmicks she fell for, I was surprised. I asked her to give me the logical explanation behind her action. She said the person that took her there has seen a lot of things; that she respects the person’s opinion. That’s conformity.

“That’s not her making a decision based on the fact that she believed in what she’s doing but based ọn the fact that she has seen somebody she knows, trusts, or looks up to doing it. For some people, it’s not conformity. They have been brought up in a particular way. There is nothing you can say to change their perception.”.

What to do

Commenting, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman, on General Duties and Director of Politics and Governance at Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Taiwo Ajose, shared with Sunday Telegraph how the activities of Mammon-worshipping pastors can be tamed.

“The easiest way to check the activities of these Mammon-worshipping pastors is for the government to empower recognised ministerial and pastoral organisations and associations to license their members and such organisations will be held responsible for any doctrinal, or ministerial malady perpetrated by such a person.

“Another way is for the congregation or members of the public to report such fake pastors to the Public Complaints Commission or other appropriate authorities.”

He added:“The Mammon-worshiping tendencies of a number of servants of God” you mentioned is a reflection of spiritual decadence and the influx of wolf-pastors into the ministerial fold of a number of churches. This points to lack of standard and lack of both spiritual and physical oversight in the Body of Christ.

“Today, anyone can just wake up and say he is called by God, opens a church or ministry, puts on a bishopric garment or clerical dress to deceive an unsuspecting congregation.

“The example you mentioned points to a lack of oversight of different pastoral and ministerial associations or organisations that litter around.”