The Kaduna State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Sadiq Mamman Lagos, has declared that former Governor of the State, Nasir El-Rufai cannot dictate what will happen in 2027.

This was as Mamman Lagos insisted that only God will decide the outcome of the elections.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, Lagos also condemned El-Rufai’s remarks against President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, warning the former governor to stay away from Kaduna politics.

He emphasised that political power belongs to God, not individuals who believe they control electoral outcomes.

“God will decide who wins the Governorship and Presidential election in 2027,” he stated.

Kaduna’s 255 councilors have also thrown their weight behind President Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani, endorsing them for a second term in 2027.

