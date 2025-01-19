Share

Former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani has expressed concern over the prolonged financial and legal challenges plaguing the Mambilla Power Plant project.

Speaking in a statement via his X handle on Sunday, the former lawmaker highlighted the importance of resolving the issues to ensure that billions already invested in the project do not go to waste.

Highlighting the backdrop of the project, SHehu Sani noted that the ongoing arbitration case in Paris remains a significant hurdle to progress.

He emphasized the need for any action whether through testimony or negotiation that could bring about a resolution and enable contractors to resume work on the project.

Describing the Mambilla Power Plant as critical to Nigeria’s energy future, Sani explained the massive financial commitments already made and the urgency of salvaging the project.

He called on all stakeholders to prioritize the project’s revival for the benefit of the country.

Sani’s remarks come as Nigeria continues to grapple with energy challenges.

The Mambilla Power Plant, once completed, is expected to be one of the largest hydropower projects in Africa, with the potential to significantly boost the country’s electricity generation capacity.

