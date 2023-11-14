Mamaj Aviation Consult holds 7th annual summit

In its continuous effort to draw enthusiasts into mainstream aviation and proffer career paths in the industry, Mamaj Aviation Consult Limited has announced the hosting of this year’s annual conference, the 7th in the series on Friday, November 17, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The theme for this year’s conference: “The Challenges of Exploring Careers In The Aviation And Travel Industry” will be held at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Annex, Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) at 9 a.m.

This seminar, according to convener, Joy Ogbebo, is a career initiative and is held annually with goals to promote aviation careers development advocacy and to inspire and attract young Nigerians to the exciting world of Aviation.

This also aligns with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development’s agenda to develop human capacity within the industry.

This platform brings together stakeholders, aviation training organisations, aviation professionals, and aspiring young ones.

The aim and objectives of the conference are to introduce and mentor aspiring next generation of aviation professionals on the existing aviation career opportunities, introducing them to their career choice, helping them identify the key skills, highlighting the valuable and strategic role of aviators, creating a platform for professional and aspiring aviators to connect and share knowledge, as well as connecting them with the relevant training organisations.

The conference attracts a large number of participants annually, comprising professionals in different careers in aviation, and will feature discussions, mentoring sessions, and great networking opportunities with stakeholders, aviation schools, and professionals.

This is a non-profit career initiative and the primary source of funding for the event is from Aviation Agencies, corporate sponsors, airlines, and private sponsors.

In this year’s event, Capt. Musa Nuhu, Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority will be the keynote speaker while the Special guest speaker is Engr. Odunowo Tayib, MD/CE, NAMA, Dr. Kingsley Wokoma, President, Afarn, Mrs. Adenike Macaulay. CEO, Wakanow, Capt.Oluwole Fajobi, Line training Capt. Bristow Helicopters, Engr. Dr. John Akwaji, CEO, of Javi Group, Dozie Uzo, Founder, of African Aviation Group/CEO of Afri Traveller, Shadrach Swante Kambai, of Cliqjets, and Akintayo Gabriel.

Other invited professionals in different professions in Aviation and the relevant training organisation will also be attending.

